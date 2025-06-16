Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 118,598 Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 430,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,598 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Archer Aviation were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Archer Aviation by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,277,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,206,000 after buying an additional 446,864 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Archer Aviation by 253.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 36,840 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Archer Aviation by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 29,912,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,643,000 after buying an additional 6,371,647 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Archer Aviation by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 241,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 50,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Archer Aviation by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,480,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,682,000 after buying an additional 2,908,859 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tosha Perkins sold 33,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $234,678.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 262,673 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,217.92. This represents a 11.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Priya Gupta sold 13,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $171,597.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,010.96. The trade was a 8.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 451,859 shares of company stock worth $4,627,418 over the last 90 days. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archer Aviation Price Performance

Shares of ACHR opened at $10.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.03. Archer Aviation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.97.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. Analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACHR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.19.

View Our Latest Research Report on Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Profile

(Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.