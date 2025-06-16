Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 14,971 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,971 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. Peregrine Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $3,932,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,000 after buying an additional 49,372 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,068,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,287,000 after buying an additional 536,930 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.
Beam Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ BEAM opened at $17.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.00. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $35.25. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 2.08.
Insider Activity at Beam Therapeutics
In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $562,666.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,097,669.15. This represents a 3.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine Bellon sold 5,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $104,117.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,344.90. The trade was a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,771 shares of company stock valued at $803,198 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Jones Trading upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.
Beam Therapeutics Profile
Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.
