Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 5,483 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 150,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in NovoCure were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 189.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

NVCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Shares of NVCR opened at $17.55 on Monday. NovoCure Limited has a one year low of $14.17 and a one year high of $34.13. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.91.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.16. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 25.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. The business had revenue of $154.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company’s TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

