Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 36,430.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 13,115 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,714,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,278,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 69,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $40.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.42. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $20.08 and a one year high of $57.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TARS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $78.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 103.64% and a negative return on equity of 55.86%. On average, analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TARS shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 3,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $154,539.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 51,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,591,288.32. This trade represents a 5.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 7,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $330,093.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,273,628.80. This represents a 9.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,542 shares of company stock worth $1,581,173. 8.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.