Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,400 Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Digi International were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 868.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digi International in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

DGII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Digi International from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th.

Digi International stock opened at $33.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.26 and a 200-day moving average of $30.63. Digi International Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.17 and a 1 year high of $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.89.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Digi International had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $104.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Digi International Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

