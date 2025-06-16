Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,031 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,031 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,809,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,722,000 after buying an additional 133,122 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,105,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,709,000 after buying an additional 44,777 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 950,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,553,000 after buying an additional 171,574 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,540,000 after purchasing an additional 164,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 776,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. 64.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fresh Del Monte Produce

In related news, SVP Marissa R. Tenazas sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $35,645.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,941.65. This trade represents a 24.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance

Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $32.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.43 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.05. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $35.69.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 5.91%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

Fresh Del Monte Produce declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 24th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

