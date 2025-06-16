Rhumbline Advisers Sells 35,585 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 198,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,585 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. 13.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:MUFG opened at $13.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.64. The stock has a market cap of $164.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.42. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $15.03.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 14.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.