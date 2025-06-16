Rhumbline Advisers Sells 4,225 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,225 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 24,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 67,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 37,827 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $22.74 on Monday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $33.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.38, a PEG ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.93.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SGRY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

