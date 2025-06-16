Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Trading 33.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR – Get Free Report) were up 33.3% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 493,083 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 303% from the average daily volume of 122,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Rokmaster Resources Trading Up 33.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02.

About Rokmaster Resources

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.

