Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 154,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,129 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Safehold were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,266,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,850,000 after acquiring an additional 336,458 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,515,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,011,000 after acquiring an additional 150,976 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,051,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,424,000 after acquiring an additional 388,899 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 717,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,251,000 after acquiring an additional 29,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 308.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 646,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,942,000 after acquiring an additional 487,886 shares during the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAFE. Mizuho cut their target price on Safehold from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Safehold in a report on Monday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Safehold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Safehold from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Safehold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of Safehold stock opened at $15.24 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average of $17.16. Safehold Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 36.59 and a quick ratio of 36.59.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $97.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Safehold’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.95%.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

