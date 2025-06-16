Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:STCE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:STCE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 53.6% from the May 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Get Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,336,000. Wealth Management Nebraska bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,026,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 84,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 13,235 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF stock opened at $43.69 on Monday. Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF has a 1 year low of $28.07 and a 1 year high of $58.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.03. The company has a market cap of $113.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 2.50.

Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF (STCE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Schwab Crypto Thematic index. The fund tracks an index of globally listed companies that enable the cryptocurrency ecosystem. The fund selects and weights companies based on thematic relevance through a proprietary NLP algorithm.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.