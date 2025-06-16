Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Free Report) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Security National Financial were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNFCA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Security National Financial by 795.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Security National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Security National Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Security National Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Security National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Security National Financial stock opened at $9.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.82. Security National Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $13.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average of $11.49.

Security National Financial ( NASDAQ:SNFCA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $82.74 million for the quarter.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Security National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident insurance policies.

