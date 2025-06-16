SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.94 Million Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 248.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,070 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLDR. FMR LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,898,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,703,000 after purchasing an additional 740,214 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,253,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,105,000 after buying an additional 26,314 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,237,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,898,000 after buying an additional 77,666 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,943,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,776,000 after buying an additional 623,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,663,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,753,000 after acquiring an additional 285,458 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of BLDR opened at $111.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.67. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.60 and a 52 week high of $203.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.69.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on BLDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $130.00 target price on Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Benchmark reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Paul S. Levy purchased 283,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.21 per share, for a total transaction of $31,529,925.57. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,672,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,019,521.27. This trade represents a 20.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirkson R. Charles acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.67 per share, for a total transaction of $548,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,350. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 505,000 shares of company stock valued at $56,032,120 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

