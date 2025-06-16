SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 263.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,938 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,450,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,225,784,000 after buying an additional 84,003 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,393,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $487,649,000 after acquiring an additional 27,410 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Leidos by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,630,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $378,942,000 after acquiring an additional 682,532 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Leidos by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,901,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $273,920,000 after acquiring an additional 155,481 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Leidos news, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $193,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,137.25. This trade represents a 5.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $149.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.63. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.62 and a 12 month high of $202.90. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.50. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 16.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LDOS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Leidos from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.46.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

