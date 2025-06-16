SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 39,713 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 87.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,713 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,210,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,435,012,000 after buying an additional 392,270 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,691,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,292,047,000 after acquiring an additional 72,045 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,811,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,300,000 after acquiring an additional 19,423 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $526,676,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,654,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $455,789,000 after acquiring an additional 144,599 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total value of $88,614.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,922,507.70. This represents a 1.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 5,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.10, for a total value of $1,723,783.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,036,588.10. This trade represents a 8.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,259 shares of company stock worth $7,553,769. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRSK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $280.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.40.

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $310.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $303.01 and its 200 day moving average is $292.39. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $257.59 and a twelve month high of $322.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $753.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.31 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 274.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

