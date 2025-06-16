Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 2,047.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,023 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,601 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 76,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 76,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Price Performance

NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $18.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.93. Simmons First National Co. has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $25.95.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $209.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.00 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SFNC. Stephens cut their price objective on Simmons First National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Simmons First National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

