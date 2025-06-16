Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires 199 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 502.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $174.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.55, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.97 and a 200-day moving average of $165.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.95 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 456.07%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $30,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,133. This trade represents a 2.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $188.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.10.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

