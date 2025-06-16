Simon Quick Advisors LLC Buys 25 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 24.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 392,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $828,510,000 after acquiring an additional 103,137 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 357,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $755,677,000 after buying an additional 34,097 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 172,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,967,000 after buying an additional 75,785 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at about $298,426,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 169,861.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 122,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,892,000 after buying an additional 122,300 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,535.00 to $2,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wall Street Zen cut First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Cowen assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,568.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,340.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,610.00 per share, with a total value of $563,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,758 shares in the company, valued at $4,440,380. This trade represents a 14.53% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,818.68 on Monday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $1,473.62 and a one year high of $2,412.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,806.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,960.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.64.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $37.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $37.72 by $0.07. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. As a group, analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 4.47%.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.