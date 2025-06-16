Simon Quick Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1,423.4% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 35.4% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $862,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,242 shares in the company, valued at $940,033.84. The trade was a 47.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

DT stock opened at $53.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.60. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.30 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.92.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $445.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Further Reading

