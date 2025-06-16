Simon Quick Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,654 CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,187,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 348.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,595,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,213,000 after buying an additional 5,122,850 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,465,000 after buying an additional 634,390 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 8,675.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 515,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,193,000 after buying an additional 509,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ThornTree Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at $35,612,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mitchell D. Steenrod purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.49 per share, with a total value of $85,137.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,957.73. This trade represents a 4.03% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CarMax Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $64.84 on Monday. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $91.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Stephens raised shares of CarMax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $101.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.82.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

