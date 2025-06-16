Simon Quick Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 440 Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 2,382,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $999,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,744 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,687,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $708,498,000 after purchasing an additional 21,705 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 955,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $403,203,000 after purchasing an additional 92,389 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 609,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,649,000 after purchasing an additional 191,752 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,571,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus restated a “hold” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $487.17.

In related news, EVP Reddy Sandeep sold 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.18, for a total value of $184,409.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,046,848.08. This trade represents a 4.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ opened at $452.15 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $396.06 and a twelve month high of $535.98. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $474.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $458.33.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.21. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $1.74 dividend. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

