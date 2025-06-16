Simon Quick Advisors LLC Grows Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,128 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Target by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Target by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 40,788 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Target by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 956,755 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TGT. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $110.00 price objective on Target and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Cfra Research lowered Target from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $4,328,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,453 shares in the company, valued at $23,703,849.54. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $95.25 on Monday. Target Co. has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.48 and a 200 day moving average of $115.02. The company has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.11%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

