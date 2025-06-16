Simon Quick Advisors LLC Invests $219,000 in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TTE. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,648,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189,652 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $156,044,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,685,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,387 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,783,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,174,000 after acquiring an additional 524,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 295.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 689,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,577,000 after acquiring an additional 515,088 shares in the last quarter. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $63.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $52.78 and a 1 year high of $71.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.86. The firm has a market cap of $152.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $47.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on TotalEnergies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.80 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup raised TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.36.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

