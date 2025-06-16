Simon Quick Advisors LLC Invests $219,000 in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TTE. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,648,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189,652 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $156,044,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,685,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,387 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,783,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,174,000 after acquiring an additional 524,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 295.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 689,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,577,000 after acquiring an additional 515,088 shares in the last quarter. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TotalEnergies Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $63.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $52.78 and a 1 year high of $71.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.86. The firm has a market cap of $152.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on TotalEnergies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.80 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup raised TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.36.
Read Our Latest Research Report on TTE
About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TotalEnergies
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- RH Stock Rockets on Surprise Profit and Tariff Shift
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Synopsys Stock Falls on China Ban, But Long-Term Outlook Holds
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Alphabet Enters a Bull Market: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.