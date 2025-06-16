Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,993 Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. FMR LLC grew its position in Roku by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,183,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613,570 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Roku by 663.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,335,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,036 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $87,632,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Roku by 505.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,296,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,548 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Roku by 149.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,210,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,017,000 after acquiring an additional 726,077 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $71,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,359. This represents a 17.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $2,006,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,467.31. The trade was a 67.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,737 shares of company stock valued at $4,987,114. 13.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $74.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.61 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.88. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.33 and a fifty-two week high of $104.96.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.50 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Roku from $81.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Roku from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.37.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

