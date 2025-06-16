Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $480.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $525.00 to $480.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ADBE. Bank of America decreased their price target on Adobe from $605.00 to $528.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.67.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $391.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe has a twelve month low of $332.01 and a twelve month high of $587.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $420.43.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.58 per share, with a total value of $507,754.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 29,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,668,968.08. This trade represents a 4.55% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. First Long Island Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 48,834 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 44,200 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 578 shares of the software company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,518 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

