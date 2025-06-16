Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,506 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, South Plains Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $88.50 on Monday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $57.18 and a 12 month high of $90.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.13 and a 200 day moving average of $82.94. The firm has a market cap of $63.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 5,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $437,177.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,122.50. This represents a 20.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $2,370,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,738.45. The trade was a 35.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,114 shares of company stock worth $7,869,795 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on BK shares. Truist Financial cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.85.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.