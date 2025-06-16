Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Invests $228,000 in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MU. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in Micron Technology by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 85,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the period. TigerOak Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $574,000. Finally, Next Level Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $404,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $192,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,996,320. This represents a 8.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $1,442,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,847,482.42. This trade represents a 8.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,904 shares of company stock worth $4,665,124. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MU. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $112.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ MU opened at $115.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $157.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.53.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

