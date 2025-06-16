Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,357,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,300,000 after purchasing an additional 420,081 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,313,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,028,000 after acquiring an additional 46,222 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,847,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,137 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $588,029,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,930,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,046,000 after buying an additional 936,892 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $299,999,977.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,341,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,820,209,840.20. This trade represents a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CARR. Northcoast Research raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $89.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Carrier Global from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Carrier Global from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of CARR stock opened at $71.17 on Monday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $54.22 and a 1-year high of $83.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.57 and its 200 day moving average is $67.41. The company has a market cap of $61.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.93%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

