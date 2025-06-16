Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,773,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 128,013.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,465,000 after purchasing an additional 19,202 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graham in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,726,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Graham in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,157,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Graham Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE GHC opened at $939.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $938.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $929.03. Graham Holdings has a 52-week low of $683.00 and a 52-week high of $1,015.00.

Graham Dividend Announcement

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $11.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.29 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Graham had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 4.86%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 17th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Graham from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

