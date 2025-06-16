Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 10,717 Shares of Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) by 33.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,717 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Aegon were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aegon by 1,136.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Aegon by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aegon during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aegon during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in Aegon by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 13,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the period. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEG shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded Aegon from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Aegon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Aegon Trading Down 2.3%

AEG stock opened at $6.93 on Monday. Aegon Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $7.32. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average is $6.43.

Aegon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.1992 dividend. This is an increase from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. Aegon’s payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

Aegon declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, May 16th that allows the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

