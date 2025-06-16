Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 238 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 123,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,751,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,701,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,311,864,000 after purchasing an additional 413,963 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VLO. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.93.

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE:VLO opened at $134.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $167.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.41.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $28.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.54 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 159.72%.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.