Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Trims Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,043 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,558 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 46.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 4.6% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 32,671 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 7.6% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,203 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Ford Motor by 13.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 140,849 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 2.2% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 167,146 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $10.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $40.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.99 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

