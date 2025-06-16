Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.94.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Telos in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Telos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Telos from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Telos from $3.00 to $2.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Telos in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Shares of Telos stock opened at $2.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.90. Telos has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $4.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.94.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Telos by 100,808.3% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 12,097 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Telos in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Telos in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telos by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telos by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

