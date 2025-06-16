The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Holdings Reduced by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 201.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,351,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,684,000 after buying an additional 4,244,131 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 13,249,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,990,000 after buying an additional 1,773,465 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at $83,784,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,455,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,827 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,532,000. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $46.19 on Monday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.02 and a 52-week high of $57.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $973.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.27 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 18.81%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Oppenheimer cut shares of The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.