The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Free Report) by 5,436.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,767 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in The European Equity Fund were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The European Equity Fund by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 48,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 7,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

The European Equity Fund Price Performance

Shares of The European Equity Fund stock opened at $9.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.02. The European Equity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14.

The European Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

The European Equity Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $0.0297 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

