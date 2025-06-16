The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Short Interest Up 53.3% in May

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 53.3% from the May 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of The New Germany Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The New Germany Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The New Germany Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 23,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,717 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 583.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 39,601 shares during the period.

The New Germany Fund Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of GF opened at $11.65 on Monday. The New Germany Fund has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $12.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average of $9.47.

The New Germany Fund Cuts Dividend

The New Germany Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0185 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th.

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

