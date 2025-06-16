Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Short Interest Down 58.2% in May

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,800 shares, a decline of 58.2% from the May 15th total of 305,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 319.5 days.

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Price Performance

Shares of TOKCF stock opened at $24.76 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.61. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a one year low of $20.16 and a one year high of $24.76.

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Company Profile

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chemical products and process equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers optimal photoresists and relative equipment; and coating, developing, vacuum UV hardening, and chemical supply machines. It also provides adhesive materials, thinners for the removing of adhesive materials, structure materials, surface modification materials, micro processing films, thin film mmWave absorbers, polyimide films, and zero newton bonding and debonding machines for 3D semiconductor packaging.

