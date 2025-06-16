Top Biotech Stocks To Consider – June 13th

Get alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, AbbVie, and Danaher are the three Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business is the research, development and commercialization of biological or medical products—such as drugs, vaccines and diagnostic tools. Because their valuations hinge heavily on clinical trial outcomes, regulatory approvals and scientific breakthroughs, these stocks can offer high growth potential but also exhibit significant volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $4.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $410.74. The stock had a trading volume of 953,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,750. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $417.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $493.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $390.50 and a 12 month high of $627.88. The company has a market cap of $155.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $192.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,444,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,219,976. The firm has a market cap of $339.58 billion, a PE ratio of 79.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.43. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $163.52 and a 52 week high of $218.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94.

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

NYSE DHR traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $203.91. 1,172,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,486,509. The company has a market cap of $145.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.44. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $171.00 and a fifty-two week high of $281.70.

