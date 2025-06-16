Top Bitcoin Stocks To Research – June 13th

Get alerts:

MARA, Riot Platforms, and CleanSpark are the three Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose business models are closely tied to Bitcoin—whether through mining operations, blockchain infrastructure services, trading platforms or by holding significant bitcoin reserves on their balance sheets. By buying these equities, investors gain indirect exposure to Bitcoin’s price movements and network developments without having to purchase or custody the cryptocurrency directly. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

MARA (MARA)

MARA stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.12. 26,189,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,999,685. MARA has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $30.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 6.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MARA

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

NASDAQ:RIOT traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.89. The stock had a trading volume of 18,881,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,261,165. Riot Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $15.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average is $9.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 4.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIOT

CleanSpark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

CLSK stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.42. 14,362,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,922,858. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.60 and a beta of 4.23. CleanSpark has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $20.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLSK

Recommended Stories