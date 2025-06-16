Top Infrastructure Stocks To Consider – June 14th

Get alerts:

NVIDIA, Oracle, and Alphabet are the three Infrastructure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Infrastructure stocks are shares of companies that develop, own or maintain the physical and organizational systems underlying an economy—such as transportation networks, utilities, communications and energy infrastructure. These firms typically provide essential services with stable, regulated cash flows and long-term contracts. As a result, infrastructure stocks are often sought by investors looking for steady income and defensive exposure. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Infrastructure stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $3.03 on Friday, reaching $141.97. The stock had a trading volume of 180,270,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,508,483. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $153.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

NYSE ORCL traded up $15.68 on Friday, reaching $215.54. The stock had a trading volume of 53,639,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,727,788. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Oracle has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $216.60. The company has a market capitalization of $602.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $1.03 on Friday, reaching $174.67. The stock had a trading volume of 27,636,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,391,108. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01.

