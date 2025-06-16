Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Short Interest Up 88.9% in May

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,800 shares, an increase of 88.9% from the May 15th total of 30,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Toray Industries Trading Down 1.8%

Toray Industries stock opened at $13.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 0.58. Toray Industries has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $14.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average of $13.23.

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). Toray Industries had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Toray Industries will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Nomura Securities upgraded Toray Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th.

About Toray Industries

Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-fine fibers; and apparel products.

