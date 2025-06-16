Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TM. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TM. DZ Bank lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Monday, April 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toyota Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Toyota Motor Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $178.69 on Monday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $155.00 and a 52 week high of $208.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.59 and its 200-day moving average is $183.44. The company has a market capitalization of $240.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.65.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $81.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.47 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 14.00%. Equities research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

