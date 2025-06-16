Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Acquires 88 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Matauro LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $755,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 42.7% during the first quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at $1,431,000. Finally, Opinicus Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 56.6% in the first quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.10, for a total transaction of $4,844,734.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 244,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,641,035.90. This represents a 5.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $536,495.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,165 shares in the company, valued at $12,969,492.30. The trade was a 3.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,861 shares of company stock valued at $104,770,558 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $440.00 price target (down previously from $450.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 price target (up previously from $390.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $420.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $453.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRWD

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of CRWD opened at $480.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 942.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $491.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $428.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.