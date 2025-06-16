Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,097 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MU. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Goldstone Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 21.9% during the first quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 22.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 13.6% in the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 24.8% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 3,562 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $393,458.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 391,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,202,341.98. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $1,442,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,847,482.42. This trade represents a 8.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,904 shares of company stock valued at $4,665,124 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU opened at $115.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.20 and its 200-day moving average is $92.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $112.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

