Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $951,263,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Prologis by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,855,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,464,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893,284 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Prologis by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,345,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,304,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,761 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $254,876,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,878,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,889,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.
PLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.42.
Shares of PLD stock opened at $107.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $99.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.25. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $132.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.06.
Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 6.44%. Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 101.00%.
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.
