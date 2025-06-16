Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Sells 300 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,820,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,679,110,000 after purchasing an additional 242,576 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,709,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,201,000 after buying an additional 135,090 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,022,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,170,000 after buying an additional 906,622 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,641,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,926,000 after buying an additional 43,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,641,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,894,000 after buying an additional 758,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on W. P. Carey from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on W. P. Carey from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays set a $61.00 target price on W. P. Carey and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.40.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $63.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.26. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $66.10.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.03). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $407.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 185.57%.

W. P. Carey Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.