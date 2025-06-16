Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Sells 458 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 801,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,788,000 after acquiring an additional 93,451 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at $20,034,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 245.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,653,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,146 shares in the last quarter. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $473,000. Finally, Blue Whale Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $47,400,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $132.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $75.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.59. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.11 and a fifty-two week high of $189.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.39.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.14 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.73%.

In other news, insider Lb 2018 Gst Trust acquired 607,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.39 per share, for a total transaction of $67,694,487.75. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 621,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,257,178.06. This represents a 4,331.92% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.57, for a total transaction of $530,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 373,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,470,351.48. This trade represents a 1.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APO. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $214.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

