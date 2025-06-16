UMB Bank n.a. Buys 1,020 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 134.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Capri were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Capri alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capri by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPRI shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Capri Stock Down 7.1%

NYSE CPRI opened at $16.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.70. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $43.34.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($4.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($5.12). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.05 million. Capri had a positive return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri Profile

(Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.