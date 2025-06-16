UMB Bank n.a. Buys 791 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 153.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at $50,368,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at $1,341,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at $1,898,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth $11,010,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,470,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,295,000 after acquiring an additional 157,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $24.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.77 and its 200 day moving average is $26.45. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $39.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.27. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $315.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 26.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HOG. Citigroup cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Harley-Davidson from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.17.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Featured Stories

