UMB Bank n.a. Has $29,000 Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 65.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get DaVita alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of DaVita from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $184.00 target price on shares of DaVita in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.50.

DaVita Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of DVA opened at $135.93 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.26. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.76 and a 52 week high of $179.60.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 115.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About DaVita

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.